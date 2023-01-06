  • INGREDIENTS
  • Broccoli florets, prewashed bag
  • Carrots, diced
  • Onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 Tbsp butter
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 2 cups half & half
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 oz extra sharp cheddar, grated
  • DIRECTIONS
  • Rough chop the broccoli florets into bite-size pieces and set aside.
  • In a deep saucepan, melt the butter.
  • Sift the flour into the butter to make a roux. Stir until golden brown.
  • Add the vegetable broth to the roux and stir.
  • Add the onion, garlic, carrots, and broccoli. Let simmer for 20 minutes.
  • Stir in 2 cups of half & half to the broccoli mixture.
  • Next fold in most of the cheddar (hold a little for garnish).
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Pour into bowls and garnish with cheddar cheese.