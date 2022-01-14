Our Kitchen: Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS

  • Broccoli florets, prewashed bag
  • Carrots, diced
  • Onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 Tbsp butter
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 2 cups half & half
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 oz extra sharp cheddar, grated

DIRECTIONS

  1. Rough chop the broccoli florets into bite size pieces and set aside.
  2. In a deep saucepan, melt the butter.
  3. Sift the flour into the butter to make a roux. Stir until golden brown.
  4. Add the vegetable broth to the roux and stir.
  5. Add the onion, garlic, carrots, and broccoli. Let simmer for 20 minutes.
  6. Stir in 2 cups of half & half to the broccoli mixture.
  7. Next fold in most of the cheddar (hold a little for garnish).
  8. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  9. Pour into bowls and garnish with cheddar cheese.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss