INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup old fashioned grits
- ½ stick butter
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 lb extra sharp cheddar cheese
- ½ cup half and half (you can use milk instead)
- 4 eggs, beaten
- Salt
- Pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Pre-heat the oven to 375F.
- In a small bowl, beat four eggs and set aside.
- In a pot over medium high heat, add the butter and melt.
- To the melted butter, add the onion and garlic. Lightly sauté the onion, garlic, and butter for a few minutes.
- Next add the chicken broth and let it come to a boil.
- Add in the grits and stir. Continue to cook for about 20 minutes and stir occasionally. Cook until creamy.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Once the grits are cooked, add about 3/4 of the cheese, and the half and half (or milk) and stir until melted and combined.
- In a small bowl, beat the eggs. Slowly add the beaten eggs to the grits. Slowly add them in while stirring. Be careful so that the eggs don’t scramble. Add them slow and easy.
- Lastly, add the remaining cheese to the top then place in a 375F oven for about 30 minutes or until it sets.
- Serve with bacon and biscuits. Enjoy!