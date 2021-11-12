Our Kitchen: Cheese Grits Casserole

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -- Cooler readings in store as a cold front moves through the region overnight into Saturday morning, making it a chilly day as temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s. Afternoon highs should reach the low 60s my the late afternoon.

With the cooler airmass in place, temperatures take a tumble Sunday morning with readings falling into the mid to low 30s. This drop in temperatures has prompted a Freeze Watch to be issued primarily from agricultural reasons. Another front is due into the southeast Monday morning helping to reinforce cool conditions for the upcoming week.