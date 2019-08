INGREDIENTS:

Cheese

Grits

Chicken Broth

Mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a pot, boil chicken broth with grits, and whisk.

2. Once boiled enough, lower the heat on the stove to medium low, and cover and sever the pot for 5-7 minutes.

3. Add cheese and ½ of a cup of mayonnaise, and stir thoroughly.

4. Serve and enjoy!