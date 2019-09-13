Our Kitchen: Cheesecake Filled Strawberries

INGREDIENTS:

  • Strawberries
  • Cream Cheese (8 ounces)
  • Confectioners Sugar (1/2 of a cup)
  • Vanilla Extract (1/2 of a teaspoon)
  • Graham Cracker Crumbs

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cut off tops of the strawberries. Core out the insides of the strawberries.
  2. Add cream cheese, confectioners sugar, and vanilla extract into a bowl. Beat until creamy and then spoon into a piping bag or a resealable bag with a corner snipped.
  3. Fill cavities of the cored strawberries with the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle crushed graham crackers over the strawberries.
  4. Serve and enjoy!

