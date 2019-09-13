Our Kitchen: Cheesecake Filled Strawberries

INGREDIENTS:
- Strawberries
- Cream Cheese (8 ounces)
- Confectioners Sugar (1/2 of a cup)
- Vanilla Extract (1/2 of a teaspoon)
- Graham Cracker Crumbs
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut off tops of the strawberries. Core out the insides of the strawberries.
- Add cream cheese, confectioners sugar, and vanilla extract into a bowl. Beat until creamy and then spoon into a piping bag or a resealable bag with a corner snipped.
- Fill cavities of the cored strawberries with the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle crushed graham crackers over the strawberries.
- Serve and enjoy!