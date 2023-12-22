Here’s an easy treat for breakfast or just because: Cherry Almond Danish. You can always personalize to your taste with different fillings and nuts.

As always, thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

Puff pastry

2 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Cherry pie filling

1 tsp almond extract

Half & half or milk

Powdered sugar

Toasted sliced almonds

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425F. Unfold the puff pastry onto a pizza stone (or baking sheet lined with parchment paper). Stir together the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle onto the puff pastry. Spoon the pie filling onto the middle of the pastry. Fold one third of the pastry over the filling. Then fold over the other third. Flip the pastry so the seam is on the bottom. Cut a few slits into the top of the pastry and tuck the ends under. Place into the oven at 425F for 30 minutes.

Now for the glaze.

In a small bowl, add about a cup of powdered sugar. Add about a teaspoon of almond flavoring. Add about a teaspoon of half & half or milk. Stir together. You can add more milk or powdered sugar to get the consistency you prefer. Set aside.

Put it all together.