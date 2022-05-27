INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Rotisserie chickens; de-boned, shredded
- 2 cans cream of chicken soup
- 1 large lemon
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 block of extra sharp cheddar cheese; shredded
- Cracker crumbs
- Broccoli florets
- 1/8 cup milk
DIRECTIONS:
- Empty 2 cans of cream of chicken soup in a bowl.
- Add 1 cup mayonnaise & 1/8 cup milk.
- Squeeze the juice of 1 large lemon and mix. Set aside for later.
- Pre-heat oven to 350F.
- In a square baking dish, add broccoli in an even layer.
- For the next layer, add the chicken.
- Next, evenly spread the soup mixture on top of the chicken and broccoli.
- Top the dish off with shredded cheese and cracker crumbs.
- Place dish in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
- Let cool and enjoy!