INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 Rotisserie chickens; de-boned, shredded
  • 2 cans cream of chicken soup
  • 1 large lemon
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 block of extra sharp cheddar cheese; shredded
  • Cracker crumbs
  • Broccoli florets
  • 1/8 cup milk

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Empty 2 cans of cream of chicken soup in a bowl.
  2. Add 1 cup mayonnaise & 1/8 cup milk.
  3. Squeeze the juice of 1 large lemon and mix. Set aside for later.
  4. Pre-heat oven to 350F.
  5. In a square baking dish, add broccoli in an even layer.
  6. For the next layer, add the chicken.
  7. Next, evenly spread the soup mixture on top of the chicken and broccoli.
  8. Top the dish off with shredded cheese and cracker crumbs.
  9. Place dish in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
  10. Let cool and enjoy!