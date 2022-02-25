Ingredients:

2 Rotisserie chickens; de-boned, shredded

2 cans of Cream of Chicken

1 Large Lemon

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 Block of Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese; Shredded

Cracker Crumbs

Broccoli Florets

1/8 cup Milk

Directions:

  1. Empty 2 cans of the Cream of Chicken in a mixing container. To this mix, add 1 cup mayonnaise & 1/8 cup milk.
  2. Squeeze 1 large lemon into the mixture and blend all together. Set aside for later.
  3. Pre-heat oven to 350.
  4. In a square baking dish, broccoli goes in first in an even layer.
  5. For the next layer add the chicken.
  6. The mixture will be added next. Spread evenly.
  7. Top the dish off with shredded cheese and cracker crumbs.
  8. Place dish in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
  9. Let cool and enjoy!