Ingredients:
2 Rotisserie chickens; de-boned, shredded
2 cans of Cream of Chicken
1 Large Lemon
1 cup Mayonnaise
1 Block of Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese; Shredded
Cracker Crumbs
Broccoli Florets
1/8 cup Milk
Directions:
- Empty 2 cans of the Cream of Chicken in a mixing container. To this mix, add 1 cup mayonnaise & 1/8 cup milk.
- Squeeze 1 large lemon into the mixture and blend all together. Set aside for later.
- Pre-heat oven to 350.
- In a square baking dish, broccoli goes in first in an even layer.
- For the next layer add the chicken.
- The mixture will be added next. Spread evenly.
- Top the dish off with shredded cheese and cracker crumbs.
- Place dish in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
- Let cool and enjoy!