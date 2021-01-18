 

Our Kitchen: Chicken Fried Rice

  • 1 lb. Fresh Chicken, cubed
  • 1Tbsp. Sesame Oil
  • 1Tbsp. Olive Oil
  • Over medium heat, combine both oils in a large saute’ pan or wok.  Brown chicken in oil. Remove chicken from oil; set aside. 
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp. Fresh Ginger, peeled, finely grated or 1 tsp. of ground ginger
  • 1 Medium onion, chopped
  • Beat eggs; add to hot oil. Break up cooked egg in bits.  Add garlic, ginger and onion; cook until tender. 
  • 2-3 cups Rice, cooked
  • ½ cup Frozen peas and carrots
  • Add rice, continue cooking to achieve desired texture.  Add chicken back in to the pan.  Toss in frozen peas and carrots.  
  • 1Tbsp. Soy Sauce
  • Finish off dish with soy sauce.  Mix thoroughly.

Serve and enjoy!

Trending Stories