Our Kitchen: Chicken Fried Rice

- 1 lb. Fresh Chicken, cubed
- 1Tbsp. Sesame Oil
- 1Tbsp. Olive Oil
- Over medium heat, combine both oils in a large saute’ pan or wok. Brown chicken in oil. Remove chicken from oil; set aside.
- 3 eggs
- 2 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. Fresh Ginger, peeled, finely grated or 1 tsp. of ground ginger
- 1 Medium onion, chopped
- Beat eggs; add to hot oil. Break up cooked egg in bits. Add garlic, ginger and onion; cook until tender.
- 2-3 cups Rice, cooked
- ½ cup Frozen peas and carrots
- Add rice, continue cooking to achieve desired texture. Add chicken back in to the pan. Toss in frozen peas and carrots.
- 1Tbsp. Soy Sauce
- Finish off dish with soy sauce. Mix thoroughly.
Serve and enjoy!