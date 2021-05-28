Our Kitchen: Chicken Fried Rice

INGREDIENTS
- 1lb chicken (boneless, skinless), cut into bite sized pieces (chicken breasts or thighs)
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 3 eggs
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled, finely grated or 1 tsp of ground ginger
- 1 small onion, diced (sweet or 1-2 green onion)
- 2-3 cups cooked rice
- ½ cup frozen peas and carrots
- 1 Tbsp soy sauce
DIRECTIONS
- In a large sauté pan or wok, heat the olive and sesame oils on medium heat. When the oil is hot, brown the chicken on both sides. When cooked through, remove from the pan, and set aside.
- Add the eggs to the to the same pan you used for the chicken. Gently stir the eggs as you add the onion, garlic, and ginger.
- Next add the rice to the egg mixture. Continue cooking to heat the rice thoroughly or a little longer to crispen. Add the chicken back into the pan then the frozen peas and carrots.
- Add the soy sauce and toss to coat. And that’s a quick and easy meal. Enjoy!