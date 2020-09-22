Our Kitchen: Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

1 lb. Fresh Chicken, cubed

1Tbsp. Sesame Oil

1Tbsp. Olive Oil

Over medium heat, combine both oils in a large saute’ pan or wok.  Brown chicken in oil. Remove chicken from oil; set aside. 

3 eggs

2 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp. Fresh Ginger, peeled, finely grated or 1 tsp. of ground ginger

1 Medium onion, chopped

Beat eggs; add to hot oil. Break up cooked egg in bits.  Add garlic, ginger and onion; cook until tender. 

2-3 cups Rice, cooked

½ cup Frozen peas and carrots

Add rice, continue cooking to achieve desired texture.  Add chicken back in to the pan.  Toss in frozen peas and carrots.  

1Tbsp. Soy Sauce

Finish off dish with soy sauce.  Mix thoroughly.

Serve and enjoy!

