Our Kitchen: Chili

Our Kitchen
INGREDIENTS:

  • Ground Beef
  • Onions (1 Cup)
  • Garlic (2 Teaspoons)
  • Beef Base
  • Water (1 Quart)
  • Tomato Pasta
  • Oregano
  • Chili Powder (3 Tablespoons)
  • Red Pepper
  • Cumin
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Sugar
  • Stewed Tomatoes (2 Cans)
  • Black Beans(1 Can)
  • Chili Beans (1 Can)
  • Garbanzo Beans (1 Can)
  • Red Wine
  • Oyster Crackers

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cook the ground beef in a skillet.
  2. Add 1 cup of onions, 2 teaspoons of garlic, a beef base, and 1 quart of water.
  3. Add tomato paste, oregano, and 3 tablespoons of chili powder.
  4. Add a dash of red pepper and cumin.
  5. Let the chili simmer for about 10 minutes.
  6. Pour the chili into a chili pot.
  7. Add a dash of salt, pepper, and sugar.
  8. Add 2 cans of stewed tomatoes, 1 can of black beans, 1 can of chili beans, and 1 can of garbanzo beans.
  9. Add a little red wine.
  10. Serve the chili in a bowl with oyster crackers placed on top.
  11. Eat and enjoy!

