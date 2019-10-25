Our Kitchen: Chili

INGREDIENTS:
- Ground Beef
- Onions (1 Cup)
- Garlic (2 Teaspoons)
- Beef Base
- Water (1 Quart)
- Tomato Pasta
- Oregano
- Chili Powder (3 Tablespoons)
- Red Pepper
- Cumin
- Salt
- Pepper
- Sugar
- Stewed Tomatoes (2 Cans)
- Black Beans(1 Can)
- Chili Beans (1 Can)
- Garbanzo Beans (1 Can)
- Red Wine
- Oyster Crackers
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook the ground beef in a skillet.
- Add 1 cup of onions, 2 teaspoons of garlic, a beef base, and 1 quart of water.
- Add tomato paste, oregano, and 3 tablespoons of chili powder.
- Add a dash of red pepper and cumin.
- Let the chili simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Pour the chili into a chili pot.
- Add a dash of salt, pepper, and sugar.
- Add 2 cans of stewed tomatoes, 1 can of black beans, 1 can of chili beans, and 1 can of garbanzo beans.
- Add a little red wine.
- Serve the chili in a bowl with oyster crackers placed on top.
- Eat and enjoy!