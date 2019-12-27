Our Kitchen: Chili

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3lb ground beef chuck
  • 1lb hot country sausage
  • 5 fresh jalapeno peppers  finely chopped
  • 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 29 oz can of Hunts tomato sauce 
  • 1 can hot Rotel tomatoes
  • 1 can fire roasted Rotel tomatoes
  • 1 can Dark red Kidney beans, drained
  • 1 can Black Beans
  • Add spices to taste:
  • Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce
  • Cumin
  • Chili Powder
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Garlic Powder

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Place 3 lbs of ground beef in a pot. Add sausage, yellow onions, jalapeños, Rotel diced tomatoes, black beans, red beans, and tomato sauce.
  2. For seasoning, add cayenne, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and Sriracha sauce.
  3. Stir the mix in the pot and put the lid back on. Cook until ready.
  4. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories