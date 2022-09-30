INGREDIENTS
- ½lb chorizo sausage, browned
- 6 Portobello mushrooms
- 6.5 oz softened garlic & herb flavored spreadable cheese (or cream cheese)
- Cilantro
- ½ cup seasoned (or plain) panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Remove stems from mushroom caps and set aside to use in stuffing.
- Place the browned chorizo sausage in a bowl.
- Rough chop the mushroom stems and cilantro and add to the sausage.
- Add the softened cheese, breadcrumbs, and shredded cheese and combine.
- Generously stuff the mushroom caps with the sausage mixture.
- Place on a greased or parchment lined baking sheet.
- Top with more breadcrumbs.
- Place into a 350F oven for about 20 minutes.
- Serve warm and enjoy!