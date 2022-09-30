INGREDIENTS

  • ½lb chorizo sausage, browned
  • 6 Portobello mushrooms
  • 6.5 oz softened garlic & herb flavored spreadable cheese (or cream cheese)
  • Cilantro
  • ½ cup seasoned (or plain) panko breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. Remove stems from mushroom caps and set aside to use in stuffing.
  3. Place the browned chorizo sausage in a bowl.
  4. Rough chop the mushroom stems and cilantro and add to the sausage.
  5. Add the softened cheese, breadcrumbs, and shredded cheese and combine.
  6. Generously stuff the mushroom caps with the sausage mixture.
  7. Place on a greased or parchment lined baking sheet.
  8. Top with more breadcrumbs.
  9. Place into a 350F oven for about 20 minutes.
  10. Serve warm and enjoy!