Our Kitchen: Cookie Cake

INGREDIENTS:
- Butter
- Sugar
- Brown Sugar
- Eggs
- Vanilla
- Self-rising Flour
- Chocolate Chips
- Milk
DIRECTIONS:
- Add 2 sticks of butter, 3/4 of a cup of sugar, 3/4 of a cup of brown sugar, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 2 cups of self-rising flour, and a bag of chocolate chips. Then mix.
- Pour on a baking pan, and place in an oven preheated at 350 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Bake for 25 minutes.
- To make the frosting, add 1 stick of butter, some milk, sugar, and vanilla flavoring. Then mix and add the frosting onto the cookie cake.
- Serve and enjoy!