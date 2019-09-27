Our Kitchen: Cookie Cake

INGREDIENTS:

  • Butter
  • Sugar
  • Brown Sugar
  • Eggs
  • Vanilla
  • Self-rising Flour
  • Chocolate Chips
  • Milk

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add 2 sticks of butter, 3/4 of a cup of sugar, 3/4 of a cup of brown sugar, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 2 cups of self-rising flour, and a bag of chocolate chips. Then mix.
  2. Pour on a baking pan, and place in an oven preheated at 350 Degrees Fahrenheit.
  3. Bake for 25 minutes.
  4. To make the frosting, add 1 stick of butter, some milk, sugar, and vanilla flavoring. Then mix and add the frosting onto the cookie cake.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

