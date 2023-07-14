Ingrediants:
- Salad
- Cucumbers
- Sweet Onion
- Dressing
- Buttermilk
- Mayonnaise
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- Sour Cream
- Sugar
- Lemon Juice
- Garlic Powder
- Pepper
Directions:
- Salad
- First, peel your cucumbers then slice into disk
- Add your sliced cucumbers into a bowl and sprinkle some salt
- Slice your sweet onion and add to the bowl
- Dressing
- In a separate bowl, add a qtr. cup of mayonnaise, sour cream, and buttermilk
- Add 1 tbsp. of apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and sugar
- Add 1 tsp. of garlic powder
- Add black pepper to taste
- Pour the dressing over the cucumbers and mix.
- Enjoy!