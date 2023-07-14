Ingrediants:

  • Salad
    • Cucumbers
    • Sweet Onion
  • Dressing
    • Buttermilk
    • Mayonnaise
    • Apple Cider Vinegar
    • Sour Cream
    • Sugar
    • Lemon Juice
    • Garlic Powder
    • Pepper

Directions:

  • Salad
    • First, peel your cucumbers then slice into disk
    • Add your sliced cucumbers into a bowl and sprinkle some salt
    • Slice your sweet onion and add to the bowl
  • Dressing
    • In a separate bowl, add a qtr. cup of mayonnaise, sour cream, and buttermilk
    • Add 1 tbsp. of apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and sugar
    • Add 1 tsp. of garlic powder
    • Add black pepper to taste
    • Pour the dressing over the cucumbers and mix.
    • Enjoy!