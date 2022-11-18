INGREDIENTS

  • 1 15.25 oz can creamed corn
  • 1 15.25 oz can whole kernel corn
  • 1 11 oz can shoepeg corn
  • 1 package of corn muffin mix
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • ¾ stick of melted butter
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • ½ cup extra sharp cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. In a large bowl, open and combine all cans of corn.
  3. To the corn, add the sour cream, butter, and corn muffin mix and combine.
  4. Add the egg and mix thoroughly.
  5. Transfer the mixture to a greased cast iron skillet and place in the oven for about 45 minutes.
  6. After 45 minutes, add a half cup of cheese to the top and place back in the oven for 10 minutes.
  7. Enjoy!