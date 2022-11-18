INGREDIENTS
- 1 15.25 oz can creamed corn
- 1 15.25 oz can whole kernel corn
- 1 11 oz can shoepeg corn
- 1 package of corn muffin mix
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¾ stick of melted butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- ½ cup extra sharp cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- In a large bowl, open and combine all cans of corn.
- To the corn, add the sour cream, butter, and corn muffin mix and combine.
- Add the egg and mix thoroughly.
- Transfer the mixture to a greased cast iron skillet and place in the oven for about 45 minutes.
- After 45 minutes, add a half cup of cheese to the top and place back in the oven for 10 minutes.
- Enjoy!