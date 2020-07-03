Our Kitchen: Corn Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

  • Corn (2 Cans: 1 Whole Kernel, 1 Cream Style)
  • Onion (1/2 Cup)
  • 2 Eggs
  • Green Chiles (1 Can)
  • Butter (1/4 Cup)
  • Muffin Mix (1 Box)
  • Sour Cream (8 Ounces)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Put melted butter, sour cream, and creamed corn in the bowl
  2. Add two beaten eggs to the mixture
  3. Stir until blended
  4. Add onions, chiles, and corn muffin mix to mixture
  5. Stir until mixed together
  6. Spray muffin tin with cooking spray
  7. Put mix in muffin tin
  8. Put into oven pre-heated at 350 Degrees
  9. Eat and enjoy when ready!

