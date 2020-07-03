Our Kitchen: Corn Casserole

INGREDIENTS:
- Corn (2 Cans: 1 Whole Kernel, 1 Cream Style)
- Onion (1/2 Cup)
- 2 Eggs
- Green Chiles (1 Can)
- Butter (1/4 Cup)
- Muffin Mix (1 Box)
- Sour Cream (8 Ounces)
DIRECTIONS:
- Put melted butter, sour cream, and creamed corn in the bowl
- Add two beaten eggs to the mixture
- Stir until blended
- Add onions, chiles, and corn muffin mix to mixture
- Stir until mixed together
- Spray muffin tin with cooking spray
- Put mix in muffin tin
- Put into oven pre-heated at 350 Degrees
- Eat and enjoy when ready!