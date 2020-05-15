Our Kitchen: Corn Salad

INGREDIENTS:
- Lime Juice
- Balsamic Vinegar
- Garlic
- Cumin
- Olive Oil
- Sugar
- Corn
- Avocados
- Tomatoes
- Mango
- Onion
- Cucumber
- Red Bell Pepper
- Black Beans
- Salt
- Pepper
- Cilantro
DIRECTIONS:
- Use 2 limes to make your own vinaigrette in a bowl.
- Add balsamic vinegar, garlic, cumin, olive oil, and sugar. Mix to have your own vinaigrette.
- Cut corn off the cob and place in another bowl.
- Cut avocados, tomatoes, mango, onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, and black beans to add to the bowl. Mix in with the vinaigrette.
- Add salt and pepper for taste.
- Add cilantro and mix again. Serve and enjoy!