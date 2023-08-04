INGREDIENTS:
- Juice of 2 limes
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1-2 garlic cloves, minced or grated
- ¼ tsp cumin
- ¾ to 1 cup olive oil
- 1 TBS sugar (if needed)
- 4 ears of corn
- 1 avocado, cubed
- Tomatoes of choice, chopped
- 1 mango, cubed
- 1 onion, sliced or in rings
- 1 pickling cucumber, chopped
- 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 can of black beans, optional
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Cilantro, chopped, optional
DIRECTIONS:
Vinaigrette
- Squeeze the juice of two limes into a bowl. (Tip: roll your limes on the counter to break the membranes. You’ll get so much more juice.) Add in the balsamic vinegar, garlic, and cumin. Wisk in the olive oil. Taste and add a little sugar at a time if needed. Wisk together until you’re happy with the flavors. Set aside.
Salad
- Blanch the corn in boiling water for 3-5 minutes. Place a small bowl, upside down, into a bigger bowl. Once cool enough to handle, rest a cob on the smaller bowl and cut the corn off the cob with a knife. Remove the smaller bowl and add the rest of the ingredients.
- Add the avocado, tomatoes, mango, onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, and black beans (if desired). Fold in the vinaigrette.
- Add salt, pepper, and cilantro.
- Give a final toss and enjoy a refreshing and colorful salad!