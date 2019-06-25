Our Kitchen: Corn Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • Lime Juice
  • Balsamic Vinegar
  • Garlic
  • Cumin
  • Olive Oil
  • Sugar
  • Corn
  • Avocados
  • Tomatoes
  • Mango
  • Onion
  • Cucumber
  • Red Bell Pepper
  • Black Beans
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Use 2 limes to make your own vinaigrette in a bowl.
  2. Add balsamic vinegar, garlic, cumin, olive oil, and sugar. Mix to have your own vinaigrette.
  3. Cut corn off the cob and place in another bowl.
  4. Cut avocados, tomatoes, mango, onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, and black beans to add to the bowl. Mix in with the vinaigrette.
  5. Add salt and pepper for taste.
  6. Add cilantro and mix again. Serve and enjoy!

