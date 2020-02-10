Our Kitchen: Creamy Chicken with Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 Tbsp. Butter
- 4 Chicken cutlets
- 1 packet Italian salad dressing seasoning packet
- ½ tsp. Garlic Salt
- 8 ounce package Cream Cheese
- 1 cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes
- 8 ounce bag of Fresh Spinach
DIRECTIONS:
- In a skillet, heat olive oil and extra virgin olive oil. Add chicken cutlets, browning both sides on both sides in extra virgin olive oil and butter.
- Sprinkle chicken with garlic salt and seasoning packet.
- Stir in cream cheese, cover with lid until cheese melts.
- Remove lid, add sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. Cover until spinach wilts.
- Stir and serve.