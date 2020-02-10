Our Kitchen: Creamy Chicken with Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Tbsp. Butter
  • 4 Chicken cutlets
  • 1 packet Italian salad dressing seasoning packet
  • ½ tsp. Garlic Salt
  • 8 ounce package Cream Cheese
  • 1 cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes
  • 8 ounce bag of Fresh Spinach

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a skillet, heat olive oil and extra virgin olive oil.  Add chicken cutlets, browning both sides on both sides in extra virgin olive oil and butter. 
  2. Sprinkle chicken with garlic salt and seasoning packet. 
  3. Stir in cream cheese, cover with lid until cheese melts. 
  4. Remove lid, add sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. Cover until spinach wilts.
  5. Stir and serve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories