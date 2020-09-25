Our Kitchen: Creamy Sweet Chili Shrimp

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

1/4 cup fresh chives, finely chopped
1 (12-oz) package frozen Southern-style (or breaded) popcorn shrimp
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/4 cup sweet chili sauce
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
2 cups broccoli slaw mix

Prep

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.
  • Chop chives.

Steps

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Chop chives. Cook shrimp following package instructions.
  2. Combine mayonnaise, chili sauce, and sriracha sauce; stir into shrimp.
  3. Spread broccoli slaw over serving platter; top with shrimp and sprinkle with chives. Serve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 66°

Saturday

84° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 68°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 69°

Monday

83° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 57°

Thursday

78° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 78° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories