Our Kitchen: Creamy Sweet Chili Shrimp

Ingredients
1/4 cup fresh chives, finely chopped
1 (12-oz) package frozen Southern-style (or breaded) popcorn shrimp
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/4 cup sweet chili sauce
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
2 cups broccoli slaw mix
Prep
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Chop chives.
Steps
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Chop chives. Cook shrimp following package instructions.
- Combine mayonnaise, chili sauce, and sriracha sauce; stir into shrimp.
- Spread broccoli slaw over serving platter; top with shrimp and sprinkle with chives. Serve.