Our Kitchen: Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs

INGREDIENTS:
- 1lb chicken thighs, (we used bone-in with skin)
- Seasoning blend
- 1 tsp dark brown sugar
- ½ tsp ginger powder
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp lemon pepper seasoning
- ¼ tsp poultry seasoning
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- In a small bowl, combine all of the spices and stir.
- Line the surface you are working on with parchment paper. With a paper towel, blot the chicken to remove excess moisture. This will help the skin crisp.
- With the skin side down, sprinkle your seasoning blend on all pieces. Then flip the chicken over and sprinkle on the skin side.
- Next place the chicken in a cast iron skillet (baking sheet or pan) and into a 425°F oven for 30-35 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165. If you used boneless chicken your cooking time will be less.
- Remove from the oven and enjoy a crispy and flavorful chicken dish.