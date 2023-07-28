INGREDIENTS:
• 1lb chicken thighs, (we used bone-in with skin)
• Seasoning blend
o 1 tsp dark brown sugar
o ½ tsp ginger powder
o 1 tsp garlic salt
o ½ tsp smoked paprika
o 1 tsp lemon pepper seasoning
o ¼ tsp poultry seasoning
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Line the surface you are working on with parchment paper. With a paper towel, blot your chicken to remove excess moisture. This will help to crispen the skin.
- With the skin side down, sprinkle your seasoning blend on all pieces. Then flip the chicken over and sprinkle the skin side.
- Next place the chicken in a cast iron skillet (baking sheet or pan) and then into a 425°F oven for 30-35 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165. If you used boneless chicken your cook time will be less.
- Remove from the oven and enjoy a crispy and flavorful chicken dish.