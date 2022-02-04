Our Kitchen: Crispy Chicken Thighs

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1lb chicken thighs, (we used bone-in with skin)
  • Seasoning blend
    • 1 tsp dark brown sugar
    • ½ tsp ginger powder
    • 1 tsp garlic salt
    • ½ tsp smoked paprika
    • 1 tsp lemon pepper seasoning
    • ¼ tsp poultry seasoning

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. In a small bowl, combine all of the spices and stir.
  3. Line the surface you are working on with parchment paper. With a paper towel, blot the chicken to remove excess moisture. This will help the skin crisp.
  4. With the skin side down, sprinkle your seasoning blend on all pieces. Then flip the chicken over and sprinkle on the skin side.
  5. Next place the chicken in a cast iron skillet (baking sheet or pan) and into a 425°F oven for 30-35 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165. If you used boneless chicken your cooking time will be less.
  6. Remove from the oven and enjoy a crispy and flavorful chicken dish.

