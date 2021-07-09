Our Kitchen: Cucumber Salad

INGREDIENTS
- English cucumber
- Medium Onion
- Dijon mustard
- Olive oil
- Lime juice
- White wine vinegar
- Sugar, pinch
- Salt
- Pepper
- Parsley for topping
DIRECTIONS
- Remove the ends of the cucumber and peel. Cut into thin slices.
- Next slice the onion into very thin rings/slices.
- Here’s a tip for making dressing: Combine 3 parts fat to 1 part acid. You can use this as a guideline and make as much or as little dressing as you need.
- On that note, combine the lime juice, Dijon mustard, and white wine vinegar in a bowl. Then drizzle in the olive oil as your whisk everything together. Taste and adjust as desired. It’s all personal. Maybe a little more sugar or mustard. It’s up to you!
- When you are happy with your dressing, pour over the cucumber and onions, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and top with parsley. Enjoy!