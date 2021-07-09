Our Kitchen: Cucumber Salad

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) - During a traffic stop, deputies from Coweta County Sheriff's Office discovered multiple expensive items that had been stolen from Troup County. The two men occupying the vehicle have been arrested in connection to the thefts, according to Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

The traffic stop happened on July 9 at 7:30 a.m. on I-85. According to officials, numerous catalytic converters and power tools were found inside the vehicle by deputies at the time of the traffic stop.