Our Kitchen: Cucumber Salad

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS

  • English cucumber
  • Medium Onion
  • Dijon mustard
  • Olive oil
  • Lime juice
  • White wine vinegar
  • Sugar, pinch
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Parsley for topping

DIRECTIONS

  1. Remove the ends of the cucumber and peel. Cut into thin slices.
  2. Next slice the onion into very thin rings/slices.
  3. Here’s a tip for making dressing:  Combine 3 parts fat to 1 part acid. You can use this as a guideline and make as much or as little dressing as you need.
  4. On that note, combine the lime juice, Dijon mustard, and white wine vinegar in a bowl. Then drizzle in the olive oil as your whisk everything together. Taste and adjust as desired. It’s all personal. Maybe a little more sugar or mustard. It’s up to you!
  5. When you are happy with your dressing, pour over the cucumber and onions, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and top with parsley. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories