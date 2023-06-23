Watch Pegi Taylor and Slade Pair from Automasters Repair, create some treats that you and your furry animal can enjoy!
Ingredients:
- Bananas (organic preferred)
- 2 tbsp. of Peanut Butter (sugar free preferred)
- Sugar Free Plain Greek Yogurt
Directions:
- First, add the bananas into the bowl
- Add your Sugar Free Greek Yogurt into the bowl
- Add your Sugar Free Peanut Butter into the bowl
- Squash all of your ingredients together.
- Spread your treat mix into a silicone treat mold
- Now freeze for at least 6 hours
- Enjoy!