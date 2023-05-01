Drop biscuits- Double recipe uses two cake pans

Makes about 16 medium-sized biscuits – these freeze very well

Ingredients:

3 cups self- rising flour (or, 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tbl baking powder, ½ tsp salt)

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 tbls sugar

6 tbls butter (chilled)

2-1/2cups buttermilk

Also:

2 cup all- purpose flour

4 tbls butter

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 475, grease cake pans (Pam is ok)

• Combine 1st four ingredients

• Cut butter into small, pea-sized cubes, mix thoroughly into flour mixture with your hands

• Stir in buttermilk and let sit for about 3 minutes

• Dough should be fairly wet, add more if mixture is still dry

• Dump the remaining flour on a large plate

• Use a pair of spoons to pull out a lump, the size you like your biscuits

• Drop the lump into the flour, coat it, and slap into the cake pan

• Repeat until dough is used up

• Arrange remaining lumps tightly in the cake pans

• Melt remaining butter in the microwave (low and slow)

• Pour/brush over the doughy lumps in the pans

• Bake 15-20 minutes depending on your oven

• Let rest 1-2 minutes before dumping biscuits from the pan