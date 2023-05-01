Drop biscuits- Double recipe uses two cake pans
Makes about 16 medium-sized biscuits – these freeze very well
Ingredients:
3 cups self- rising flour (or, 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 tbl baking powder, ½ tsp salt)
¼ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
2 tbls sugar
6 tbls butter (chilled)
2-1/2cups buttermilk
Also:
2 cup all- purpose flour
4 tbls butter
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 475, grease cake pans (Pam is ok)
• Combine 1st four ingredients
• Cut butter into small, pea-sized cubes, mix thoroughly into flour mixture with your hands
• Stir in buttermilk and let sit for about 3 minutes
• Dough should be fairly wet, add more if mixture is still dry
• Dump the remaining flour on a large plate
• Use a pair of spoons to pull out a lump, the size you like your biscuits
• Drop the lump into the flour, coat it, and slap into the cake pan
• Repeat until dough is used up
• Arrange remaining lumps tightly in the cake pans
• Melt remaining butter in the microwave (low and slow)
• Pour/brush over the doughy lumps in the pans
• Bake 15-20 minutes depending on your oven
• Let rest 1-2 minutes before dumping biscuits from the pan