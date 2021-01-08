 

Our Kitchen: Dublin Potato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp.  Vinegar
  • ½ tsp. Celery seed
  • 1 Tbsp. Mustard seed
  • ½ tsp. Salt
  • 2 tsp. Sugar
  • 3 medium Red potatoes, cubed, boiled, drained
  • 2 cups Cabbage, shredded
  • ¼ cup Dill pickle, chopped (or dill relish)
  • ½ cup Green onions, sliced thinly
  • 1 can Corned beef (chilled in can, then diced)
  • ¼ cup Whole milk
  • 1 cup Mayonnaise

Directions:

  1. Combine vinegar, celery seed, mustard seed, salt and sugar.  Pour mixture over warm potatoes.  Refrigerate overnight.
  2. In a large bowl, add potato mixture, cabbage, corned beef, green onions.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk milk and mayonnaise into a creamy dressing. Pour over mixture over potato salad, gently toss and serve.

