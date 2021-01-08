Our Kitchen: Dublin Potato Salad

Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. Vinegar
- ½ tsp. Celery seed
- 1 Tbsp. Mustard seed
- ½ tsp. Salt
- 2 tsp. Sugar
- 3 medium Red potatoes, cubed, boiled, drained
- 2 cups Cabbage, shredded
- ¼ cup Dill pickle, chopped (or dill relish)
- ½ cup Green onions, sliced thinly
- 1 can Corned beef (chilled in can, then diced)
- ¼ cup Whole milk
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
Directions:
- Combine vinegar, celery seed, mustard seed, salt and sugar. Pour mixture over warm potatoes. Refrigerate overnight.
- In a large bowl, add potato mixture, cabbage, corned beef, green onions.
- In a small bowl, whisk milk and mayonnaise into a creamy dressing. Pour over mixture over potato salad, gently toss and serve.