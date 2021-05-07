Our Kitchen: Dublin Potato Salad

THOMASTON, Ga. (WRBL) - Kylie Strickland, a LaGrange native, was dating her ex-boyfriend Cody Weems for about two months when he allegedly began to abuse her. Strickland, a social media influencer, used TikTok as a platform to spread awareness and let others know they are not alone.

Strickland said fights between the couple often escalated and he got physical many times. Along with the physical abuse, she said Weems threatened to kill her and anything that pertained to her even mentioning her dogs.