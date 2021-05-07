 

Our Kitchen: Dublin Potato Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 can corned beef (chilled in can for easier cubing)
  • 3 medium red potatoes, cubed
  • ½ cup green onions, sliced thinly
  • ½ tsp celery seeds
  • 1 Tbsp mustard seeds
  • 2 cups cabbage, shredded
  • ¼ cup dill pickle, chopped (or dill relish)
  • 2 Tbsp vinegar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp sugar
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup whole milk

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cut the red potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Starting with a pot of cold water, add the potatoes and bring to a boil. Boil until fork tender. Drain and place into a bowl.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, celery seeds, mustard seeds, salt, and sugar. Pour mixture over warm potatoes. Refrigerate overnight.
  3. Cut the corned beef into 1-inch cubes. If it’s been chilled it is easier to cube.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, corned beef, shredded cabbage, green onions, and pickle/relish.
  5. In a small bowl, whisk the milk and mayonnaise into a creamy dressing. Gently toss with potato salad and serve.

