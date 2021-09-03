Our Kitchen: Dublin Potato Salad

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 can corned beef (chilled in can for easier cubing)
  • 3 medium red potatoes, cubed
  • ½ cup green onions, thinly sliced
  • ½ tsp celery seeds
  • 1 Tbsp mustard seeds
  • 2 cups cabbage, shredded
  • ¼ cup diced dill pickle (or dill relish)
  • 2 Tbsp vinegar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp sugar
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup whole milk

DIRECTIONS

  1. Cut the red potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Start with a pot of cold water, add the potatoes, and bring to a boil. Boil until fork tender. Drain and place in a bowl.
  2. Combine the vinegar, celery seeds, mustard seeds, salt, and sugar. Pour mixture over warm potatoes. Refrigerate overnight.
  3. The next day, cut the corned beef into 1-inch cubes. It’s easier to cube if it has been chilled.
  4. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, corned beef, shredded cabbage, green onions, and pickles (or relish).
  5. To make the dressing, whisk together the milk and mayonnaise until creamy. Gently fold into the potato salad and serve.

