Our Kitchen: Dublin Potato Salad

INGREDIENTS
- 1 can corned beef (chilled in can for easier cubing)
- 3 medium red potatoes, cubed
- ½ cup green onions, thinly sliced
- ½ tsp celery seeds
- 1 Tbsp mustard seeds
- 2 cups cabbage, shredded
- ¼ cup diced dill pickle (or dill relish)
- 2 Tbsp vinegar
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp sugar
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup whole milk
DIRECTIONS
- Cut the red potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Start with a pot of cold water, add the potatoes, and bring to a boil. Boil until fork tender. Drain and place in a bowl.
- Combine the vinegar, celery seeds, mustard seeds, salt, and sugar. Pour mixture over warm potatoes. Refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, cut the corned beef into 1-inch cubes. It’s easier to cube if it has been chilled.
- In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, corned beef, shredded cabbage, green onions, and pickles (or relish).
- To make the dressing, whisk together the milk and mayonnaise until creamy. Gently fold into the potato salad and serve.