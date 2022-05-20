Ingredients:

  • Eggs
  • Butter
  • Optional Omelet Fillings/Toppings:
    • Onions
    • Spinach
    • Cheese
    • Olive Oil
    • Mushrooms

Directions:

  1. Gather the optional filling and cut down the onions and mushrooms
  2. Whisk the egg to your liking
  3. In a heated skillet, sauté the filling then set aside
  4. Heat butter in a separate skillet until melted.
  5. While the pan is still hot, add the whisked egg to the skillet
  6. Once the egg is cooked on one side—flip it over carefully
  7. Cook the other side of the egg
  8. Add in the filling and close the omelet
  9. Carefully remove the omelet from the pan unto a plate.

Enjoy!