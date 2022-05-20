Ingredients:
- Eggs
- Butter
- Optional Omelet Fillings/Toppings:
- Onions
- Spinach
- Cheese
- Olive Oil
- Mushrooms
Directions:
- Gather the optional filling and cut down the onions and mushrooms
- Whisk the egg to your liking
- In a heated skillet, sauté the filling then set aside
- Heat butter in a separate skillet until melted.
- While the pan is still hot, add the whisked egg to the skillet
- Once the egg is cooked on one side—flip it over carefully
- Cook the other side of the egg
- Add in the filling and close the omelet
- Carefully remove the omelet from the pan unto a plate.
Enjoy!