Our Kitchen: Enchiladas

Our Kitchen

INGREDIENTS:

  • Ground Beef
  • Taco Seasoning
  • Chopped Tomatoes
  • Chopped Green Chiles
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Corn Tortillas
  • Enchilada Sauce
  • Shredded Cheese

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a pan, cook ground beef and add taco seasoning.
  2. Add tomatoes, green chiles, and tomato sauce.
  3. When finished cooking, the mix in a baking pan
  4. Add some of the mix on corn tortillas, and roll them. Place them back in the baking pan.
  5. Add enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.
  6. Cook in the oven for 20 – 30 minutes at 350 Degrees Fahrenheit.
  7. When ready, serve and enjoy!

