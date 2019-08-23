Our Kitchen: Enchiladas

INGREDIENTS:
- Ground Beef
- Taco Seasoning
- Chopped Tomatoes
- Chopped Green Chiles
- Tomato Sauce
- Corn Tortillas
- Enchilada Sauce
- Shredded Cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- In a pan, cook ground beef and add taco seasoning.
- Add tomatoes, green chiles, and tomato sauce.
- When finished cooking, the mix in a baking pan
- Add some of the mix on corn tortillas, and roll them. Place them back in the baking pan.
- Add enchilada sauce and shredded cheese.
- Cook in the oven for 20 – 30 minutes at 350 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- When ready, serve and enjoy!