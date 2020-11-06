Our Kitchen: French Onion Soup

INGREDIENTS:
- Sweet Onions (5)
- Butter (1 Stick)
- Olive Oil (2 tablespoons)
- Baguette
- Gruyère Cheese
- Garlic
- Salt
- Pepper
- Thyme
- Broth
DIRECTIONS:
- Thinly slice onions
- Turn gas on medium low heat
- Add 1 stick of butter to a pot over a stove
- Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Once the butter has melted, add the onion slices
- Cook for about 30-40 minutes
- Cut a baguette into slices and place in a dish suitable for an oven
- Spread butter on each slice of bread before applying cheese
- Grate Gruyère cheese over the slices of bread
- Place in an oven and cook until toasted
- Add garlic, salt, pepper, and thyme to the onions
- Add a broth. You use broth already made or make your own.
- Let the soup simmer and take the toast out of the oven
- Grate more cheese over the soup and place the toast on top of soup
- Eat and enjoy!