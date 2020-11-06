Our Kitchen: French Onion Soup

Our Kitchen
INGREDIENTS:

  • Sweet Onions (5)
  • Butter (1 Stick)
  • Olive Oil (2 tablespoons)
  • Baguette
  • Gruyère Cheese
  • Garlic
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Thyme
  • Broth

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Thinly slice onions
  2. Turn gas on medium low heat
  3. Add 1 stick of butter to a pot over a stove
  4. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  5. Once the butter has melted, add the onion slices
  6. Cook for about 30-40 minutes
  7. Cut a baguette into slices and place in a dish suitable for an oven
  8. Spread butter on each slice of bread before applying cheese
  9. Grate Gruyère cheese over the slices of bread
  10. Place in an oven and cook until toasted
  11. Add garlic, salt, pepper, and thyme to the onions
  12. Add a broth.  You use broth already made or make your own.
  13. Let the soup simmer and take the toast out of the oven
  14. Grate more cheese over the soup and place the toast on top of soup
  15. Eat and enjoy!

