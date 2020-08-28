Our Kitchen: French Toast

Ingredients

1 loaf Bakery multigrain bread (unsliced)

1 1/2 cups whole milk

3 large eggs (or 3/4 cup egg substitute)

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt with honey

1/4 cup whipped cream cheese

2 large zip-top bags

1/2 cup strawberry jam (or guava filling)

Prep

Cut bread into 8 (1-inch-thick) slices.

Steps