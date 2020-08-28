Our Kitchen: French Toast

Ingredients
1 loaf Bakery multigrain bread (unsliced)
1 1/2 cups whole milk
3 large eggs (or 3/4 cup egg substitute)
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/4 cup fat-free Greek yogurt with honey
1/4 cup whipped cream cheese
2 large zip-top bags
1/2 cup strawberry jam (or guava filling)
Prep
- Cut bread into 8 (1-inch-thick) slices.
Steps
- Whisk together milk, eggs, nutmeg, and vanilla; pour into large shallow dish. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 4 bread slices in egg mixture; soak 20 seconds, turning occasionally. Place butter and oil in pan, then carefully place bread in pan; cook 2–3 minutes or until golden (do not turn bread).
- Combine cream cheese and yogurt; transfer to zip-top (or pastry) bag. Place jam in second bag. Seal each bag, then snip off one corner. Turn bread over and squeeze 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture over 2 slices bread, then 2 tablespoons jam over remaining 2 slices; cook 1–2 minutes or until bread is golden on the bottom.
- Remove bread from pan; press bread with opposite toppings onto each other and cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining slices bread. Serve.