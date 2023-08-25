Let’s make a simple summer staple your family will love!

Ingredients:

  • Ham Hocks
  • Fresh Cream Peas
  • Ham Flavoring
  • Olive Oil
  • Water to Boil

Directions:

  • Slice up the Country Ham Hock
  • Add 1/2 tbsp. of Ham Flavoring to 2 Cups of Water, sit aside.
  • Turn stove on medium heat
  • Add 1 tbsp. of Olive Oil to the empty pot
  • Add the Ham to the pot and let it brown
  • Once browned, add 1 out of the 2 cups of broth created
  • Add 1 pound of Fresh Cream Peas
  • Now add the remainder amount of broth
  • Bring to a gentle boil
  • Place lid onto pot and let simmer for 1 hour
  • Enjoy!