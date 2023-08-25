Let’s make a simple summer staple your family will love!
Ingredients:
- Ham Hocks
- Fresh Cream Peas
- Ham Flavoring
- Olive Oil
- Water to Boil
Directions:
- Slice up the Country Ham Hock
- Add 1/2 tbsp. of Ham Flavoring to 2 Cups of Water, sit aside.
- Turn stove on medium heat
- Add 1 tbsp. of Olive Oil to the empty pot
- Add the Ham to the pot and let it brown
- Once browned, add 1 out of the 2 cups of broth created
- Add 1 pound of Fresh Cream Peas
- Now add the remainder amount of broth
- Bring to a gentle boil
- Place lid onto pot and let simmer for 1 hour
- Enjoy!