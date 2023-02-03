Ingredients:

  • 4 Cups Old Fashioned Oats
  • ½ Cup Maple Syrup
  • ½ Cup Coconut Oil
  • 1 Teaspoon Chinese Five-Spice
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
  • ½ Cup Raw Almonds
  • Dried Cranberries
  • Salt
  • Raisins
  • Molasses
  • Coconut

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Add 3 cups of oatmeal into a large mixing bowl.
  3. Next, add liquids to the granola. First, the molasses, then a ½ cup of maple syrup.
  4. The almonds are added next, with a teaspoon of vanilla and ½ cup of coconut oil.
  5. Finish the mixture by adding the Chinese five-spice.
  6. Mix well.
  7. Place the granola mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then in the oven for about 15 minutes.
  8. Take the granola out of the oven and add coconut and raisins to your liking.
  9. Blend all and place back in the oven for an additional 10 minutes.
  10. Once done, let cool for about an hour and enjoy!
  11. Store in an airtight container.