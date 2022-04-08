Ingredients:
- 3 Cups Old Fashioned Oats
- ½ Cup Maple Syrup
- ½ Cup Coconut Oil
- 1 Teaspoon Chinese Five-Spice
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
- ½ Cup Raw Almonds
- Dried Cranberries
- Salt
- Raisins
- Molasses
- Coconut
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Add 3 cups of oatmeal into a large mixing bowl.
- Next, add liquids to the granola. First, the molasses, then a ½ cup of maple syrup.
- The almonds are added next, with a teaspoon of vanilla and ½ cup of coconut oil.
- Finish the mixture by adding the Chinese five-spice.
- Mix well.
- Place the granola mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then in the oven for about 15 minutes.
- Take the granola out of the oven and add coconut and raisins to your liking.
- Blend all and place back in the oven for an additional 10 minutes.
- Once done, let cool for about an hour and enjoy!