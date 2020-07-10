Our Kitchen: Guacamole

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Avocado
  • Sweet Onion
  • Jalapeno Pepper
  • Tortilla Chips
  • Tomato
  • Lime
  • Salt
  • Garlic
  • Garlic Salt
  • Cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Chop jalapeno pepper, onion, cilantro, and tomato finely
  2. Slice avocado down the middle and twist to completely separate in half
  3. Put seed of avocado into bowl
  4. Scoop the rest of the inside of the avocado out of the skin and put into bowl
  5. Smash in bowl and add freshly cut ingredients from Step 1
  6. Add garlic and then whirl inside the bowl
  7. Add salt, garlic salt, and juice of a lime
  8. Mix together
  9. Eat and enjoy with tortilla chips!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories