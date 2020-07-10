Our Kitchen: Guacamole

INGREDIENTS:
- Avocado
- Sweet Onion
- Jalapeno Pepper
- Tortilla Chips
- Tomato
- Lime
- Salt
- Garlic
- Garlic Salt
- Cilantro
DIRECTIONS:
- Chop jalapeno pepper, onion, cilantro, and tomato finely
- Slice avocado down the middle and twist to completely separate in half
- Put seed of avocado into bowl
- Scoop the rest of the inside of the avocado out of the skin and put into bowl
- Smash in bowl and add freshly cut ingredients from Step 1
- Add garlic and then whirl inside the bowl
- Add salt, garlic salt, and juice of a lime
- Mix together
- Eat and enjoy with tortilla chips!