INGREDIENTS
- 2 avocados, diced
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1 medium sweet onion, diced
- ½ jalapeño pepper, finely diced
- Cilantro, handful or to taste
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 lime
- Salt
- Pepper
- Tortilla chips
DIRECTIONS
- Slice the avocados in half. Slice into chunks and add to a bowl. Dispose of the pits.
- Dice the tomato and onion and add to the bowl.
- Dice half of the jalapeño. Remove the seeds to cut the heat. If you’d like more heat, keep the seeds and use the whole jalapeño.
- If you like cilantro, rough chop as much as you’d like and add to the bowl.
- Add one clove of minced garlic.
- Add the juice of half a lime. You can add more if needed.
- Add salt and pepper and gently toss everything together.
- Break out the tortilla chips and dig in!