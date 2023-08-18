INGREDIENTS

  • 2 avocados, diced
  • 1 large tomato, diced
  • 1 medium sweet onion, diced
  • ½ jalapeño pepper, finely diced
  • Cilantro, handful or to taste
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 lime
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Tortilla chips

DIRECTIONS

  1. Slice the avocados in half. Slice into chunks and add to a bowl. Dispose of the pits.
  2. Dice the tomato and onion and add to the bowl.
  3. Dice half of the jalapeño. Remove the seeds to cut the heat. If you’d like more heat, keep the seeds and use the whole jalapeño.
  4. If you like cilantro, rough chop as much as you’d like and add to the bowl.
  5. Add one clove of minced garlic.
  6. Add the juice of half a lime. You can add more if needed.
  7. Add salt and pepper and gently toss everything together.
  8. Break out the tortilla chips and dig in!