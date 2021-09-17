Our Kitchen: Hearty Chili

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 lbs ground beef
  • 1 cup onions
  • 2 tsp garlic
  • 1 Tbsp beef bouillon base
  • 1 quart water
  • 6 oz tomato paste
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 3 (heaping) Tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • Red pepper, dash
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Sugar
  • 2 cans stewed tomatoes
  • 1 can black beans
  • 1 can chili beans
  • 1 can garbanzo beans
  • Red wine
  • Oyster crackers, for topping

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat a skillet on medium high and add the ground beef.
  2. When the beef is half cooked, add the onions and garlic. Cook until browned.
  1. Add the beef bouillon base and water.
  2. Turn the heat down to medium.
  3. Add tomato paste, oregano, and chili powder.
  4. Add a dash of red pepper and cumin.
  5. Let simmer for about 10 minutes.
  6. Transfer the beef into a large chili pot.
  7. Add salt, pepper, and dash of sugar (to cut the acidity of the tomatoes).
  8. Add stewed tomatoes, black beans, chili beans, and garbanzo beans.
  9. Top with a little red wine and stir.
  10. It’s ready to eat or you can make ahead and reheat when ready.
  11. Serve with your favorite toppings:  oyster crackers, cheese, onions, corn chips, etc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories