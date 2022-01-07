Our Kitchen: Hearty Chili

INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs ground beef
- 1 cup onions
- 2 tsp garlic
- 1 Tbsp beef bouillon base
- 1 quart water
- 6 oz tomato paste
- 1 tsp oregano
- 3 (heaping) Tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- Red pepper, dash
- Salt
- Pepper
- Sugar
- 2 cans stewed tomatoes
- 1 can black beans
- 1 can ranch style chili beans
- 1 can garbanzo beans
- Red wine
- Oyster crackers, for topping
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a skillet on medium high and add the ground beef.
- When the beef is half cooked, add the onions and garlic. Cook until browned.
- Add the beef bouillon base and water to the beef and bring to a boil.
- Turn the heat down to medium.
- Add tomato paste, oregano, chili powder, dash of red pepper, and cumin.
- Let simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Transfer the beef into a large chili pot.
- Add salt, pepper, and dash of sugar (to cut the acidity of the tomatoes).
- Add stewed tomatoes, black beans, chili beans, and garbanzo beans.
- Top with a little red wine and stir.
- It’s ready to eat or you can make ahead and reheat when ready.
- Serve with your favorite toppings: oyster crackers, cheese, onions, corn chips, etc.