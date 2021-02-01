Our Kitchen: Hearty Chili

INGREDIENTS:
- 3lb ground beef chuck
- 1lb hot country sausage
- 5 fresh jalapeno peppers finely chopped
- 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 29 oz can of Hunts tomato sauce
- 1 can of hot Rotel tomatoes
- 1 can of fire roasted Rotel tomatoes
- 1 can of Dark red Kidney beans, drained
- 1 can of Black Beans
- Add spices for taste:
- Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce
- Cumin
- Chili Powder
- Cayenne Pepper
- Smoked Paprika
- Garlic Powder
DIRECTIONS:
- Place 3 lbs of ground beef in a pot. Add sausage, yellow onions, jalapeños, Rotel diced tomatoes, black beans, red beans, and tomato sauce.
- For seasoning, add cayenne, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and Sriracha sauce.
- Stir the mix in the pot and put the lid back on. Cook until ready.
- Serve and enjoy!