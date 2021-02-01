 

Our Kitchen: Hearty Chili

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3lb ground beef chuck
  • 1lb hot country sausage
  • 5 fresh jalapeno peppers  finely chopped
  • 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 29 oz can of Hunts tomato sauce 
  • 1 can of hot Rotel tomatoes
  • 1 can of fire roasted Rotel tomatoes
  • 1 can of Dark red Kidney beans, drained
  • 1 can of Black Beans
  • Add spices for taste:
  • Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce
  • Cumin
  • Chili Powder
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Smoked Paprika
  • Garlic Powder

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Place 3 lbs of ground beef in a pot. Add sausage, yellow onions, jalapeños, Rotel diced tomatoes, black beans, red beans, and tomato sauce.
  2. For seasoning, add cayenne, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and Sriracha sauce.
  3. Stir the mix in the pot and put the lid back on. Cook until ready.
  4. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

44° / 31°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind 1% 44° 31°

Tuesday

52° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 29°

Wednesday

56° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 29°

Thursday

62° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 62° 53°

Friday

60° / 41°
Showers
Showers 47% 60° 41°

Saturday

54° / 39°
Showers
Showers 43% 54° 39°

Sunday

51° / 27°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 51° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
34°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

32°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
32°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
33°

34°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories