INGREDIENTS
- Pecan shortbread cookies, crushed
- Chocolate chips
- Chopped pecans
- Unsweetened coconut flakes
- Condensed milk
- Cooking spray
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 325F.
- Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Crush up about a half a package of pecan shortbread cookies. They should be almost like sand.
- Spread the crushed cookies onto the baking sheet in an even layer.
- Pour half a can of the condensed milk over the crushed cookies.
- Layer the chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and the chopped pecans.
- Pour the other half of the condensed milk on top.
- Then add another layer of chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and chopped pecans.
- Bake at 325F for about 20-25 minutes.
- Cool completely and cut into small squares.