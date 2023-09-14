INGREDIENTS

  • Pecan shortbread cookies, crushed
  • Chocolate chips
  • Chopped pecans
  • Unsweetened coconut flakes
  • Condensed milk
  • Cooking spray

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 325F.
  2. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  3. Crush up about a half a package of pecan shortbread cookies. They should be almost like sand.
  4. Spread the crushed cookies onto the baking sheet in an even layer.
  5. Pour half a can of the condensed milk over the crushed cookies.
  6. Layer the chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and the chopped pecans.
  7. Pour the other half of the condensed milk on top.
  8. Then add another layer of chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and chopped pecans.
  9. Bake at 325F for about 20-25 minutes.
  10. Cool completely and cut into small squares.