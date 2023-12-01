Who’s ready for the holidays? If you are, here’s a quick and easy side dish (or dessert) to bring anywhere. It’s also a great dish the kids can help prepare. Feel free to add or remove anything you prefer.
As always, thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful Kitchen.
Starting December 4th, Billy’s Supermarket will start taking orders for smoked whole hams and turkeys. Give them a call today!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tub whipped topping
- 1 can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 can cherry pie filling
- 1 can whole cranberry sauce
- 1 can crushed pineapples
- Chopped pecans (or nut of choice)
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl, pour in the cherry pie filling.
- Add about half a can of crushed pinapples.
- Add the mandarin organges.
- Add the cranberry sauce.
- Add most of the pecans (save the rest for topping).
- Fold in the whipped topping.
- Once all mixed together and pink, chill until ready to serve.
- Top with the remaining pecans.