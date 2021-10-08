Our Kitchen: Homemade Applesauce

INGREDIENTS
- Apples (use your favorites, we used Granny Smith and Honey Crisp)
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
- ½ cup water
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp cloves
- 1 ½ cups brown sugar
DIRECTIONS
- Peel and core the apples.
- Cut into chunks.
- Heat a heavy pot over medium heat.
- When the pot is hot, add the butter and apples.
- Add a half cup of water and the lemon juice.
- Simmer until the apples start to soften.
- Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and cloves and stir.
- Cover and continue cooking until apples are cooked through.
- Great as is or with ice cream!