Our Kitchen: Homemade Applesauce

Homemade Applesauce

INGREDIENTS

  • Apples (use your favorites, we used Granny Smith and Honey Crisp)
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp cloves
  • 1 ½ cups brown sugar

DIRECTIONS

  1. Peel and core the apples.
  2. Cut into chunks.
  3. Heat a heavy pot over medium heat.
  4. When the pot is hot, add the butter and apples.
  5. Add a half cup of water and the lemon juice.
  6. Simmer until the apples start to soften.
  7. Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and cloves and stir.
  8. Cover and continue cooking until apples are cooked through.
  9. Great as is or with ice cream!

