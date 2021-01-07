 

Our Kitchen: Honey Crisp Apples

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 Honey Crisp Apples
  • Maple Syrup
  • Butter
  • A Couple of Cinnamon Sticks
  • Walnuts
  • Dried Cranberries
  • Hint of Lemon Juice
  • Brown Sugar

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cut top of apple off, then core it out.
  2. Peel part of the top skin off of apples.
  3. Pour some lemon juice in bowl and coat outside edge of apples.
  4. Put brown sugar, walnuts, dried cranberries, cinnamon, syrup, and a pad of butter in bowl and mix.
  5. Put mix inside apple and have apples placed in bowl with a little bit of lemon juice around them.
  6. Put in preheated 350 degrees oven for about 30 minutes or until apples are soft and tender.
  7. Eat and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

48° / 42°
Rain
Rain 94% 48° 42°

Friday

48° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 48° 34°

Saturday

50° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 30°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 34°

Monday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 41% 52° 40°

Tuesday

55° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 55° 33°

Wednesday

57° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 57° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

2 PM
Rain
100%
46°

46°

3 PM
Rain
89%
46°

46°

4 PM
Rain
88%
46°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

46°

6 PM
Few Showers
36%
46°

46°

7 PM
Showers
44%
46°

46°

8 PM
Showers
56%
46°

46°

9 PM
Light Rain
71%
46°

46°

10 PM
Light Rain
72%
46°

46°

11 PM
Light Rain
64%
46°

46°

12 AM
Showers
49%
46°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

43°

8 AM
Few Showers
33%
43°

43°

9 AM
Few Showers
31%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories